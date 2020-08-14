East Africa: Ethiopia to Nurture 1 Billion Tree Seedlings to Be Planted in Neighboring Countries

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia will nurture one billion tree seedlings to be planted in neighboring countries as part of its 'green legacy' campaign next year.

During the concluding ceremony of this year's 'green legacy' in Bahir Dar yesterday, Abiy said the country has achieved its plan of planting five billion tree seedlings this rainy season.

Additional 200 million seedlings have also been prepared to replace seedlings that fail to survive during the remaining period of the rainy season. "The plan to make neighboring country's part of the green legacy campaign by nurturing an additional one billion tree seedlings will make next year's campaign special. We are planning to plant six billion trees here in Ethiopia alone," he said. "We started this Green Legacy in Hawassa and we concluded it in Bahir Dar.

In between the two ceremonies in the two lakeside cities, Ethiopians have once again shown we can rise to the occasion of planting our generational legacy," Abiy posted in his Facebook page.

Ethiopia plans to plant 20 billion seedlings in four years.