East Africa: Ethiopia to Nurture 1 Billion Tree Seedlings to Be Planted in Neighboring Countries

13 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia will nurture one billion tree seedlings to be planted in neighboring countries as part of its 'green legacy' campaign next year.

During the concluding ceremony of this year's 'green legacy' in Bahir Dar yesterday, Abiy said the country has achieved its plan of planting five billion tree seedlings this rainy season.

Additional 200 million seedlings have also been prepared to replace seedlings that fail to survive during the remaining period of the rainy season. "The plan to make neighboring country's part of the green legacy campaign by nurturing an additional one billion tree seedlings will make next year's campaign special. We are planning to plant six billion trees here in Ethiopia alone," he said. "We started this Green Legacy in Hawassa and we concluded it in Bahir Dar.

In between the two ceremonies in the two lakeside cities, Ethiopians have once again shown we can rise to the occasion of planting our generational legacy," Abiy posted in his Facebook page.

Ethiopia plans to plant 20 billion seedlings in four years.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.