Kenya: Former AFC Leopards Youth Star Oburu Eyes Winning Titles After Wazito Shift

13 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Winning titles is Vincent Oburu's primary target after completing a move to Wazito FC from AFC Leopards where he grew from the youth ranks to play in the senior team for the last three seasons.

The fast-paced left footed forward was unveiled on Thursday as a Wazito FC player, barely a week after Leopards announced that he had ditched the club.

"Joining Wazito good step in my career because it gives me a place to work and improve. I expect to work well with the coach and my new teammates to achieve what every team wants; to win titles and perform well," Oburu said as he was unveiled by the club.

The youngster shot to the limelight through the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Under-20 tournament where he shone for AFC Leopards, then under head coach Boniface Ambani.

He was quickly promoted to the senior team where his start was almost slowed down by a tussle between Ingwe and arch rivals Gor Mahia who also claimed a stake at the player and that they had signed him before the issue was resolved and he went on to don the blue and white riot into of AFC Leopards.

He has now been snapped up by the younger Ambani, Fred, who was just recently confirmed as the head coach at Wazito.

"I think Oburu needs no introduction. He is a very good striker and he definitely adds quality to the team. One of our problems last season was failing to score goals and I think with him in the team he will help solve that problem," Ambani told the club's official website.

The club has been on a steady rebuilding process since releasing 14 players from their roaster. Already, they have confirmed Ambani as the head coach while former Western Stima and Sony Sugar tactician Salim Babu has been drafted in as his assistant.

The club has also brought on board the Stima duo of Fidel Origa and defender Maurice Ochieng while goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo and winger Boniface Omondi have arrived from Gor Mahia.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.