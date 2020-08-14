Kenya: Former AFC Leopards Youth Star Oburu Eyes Winning Titles After Wazito Shift

Nairobi — Winning titles is Vincent Oburu's primary target after completing a move to Wazito FC from AFC Leopards where he grew from the youth ranks to play in the senior team for the last three seasons.

The fast-paced left footed forward was unveiled on Thursday as a Wazito FC player, barely a week after Leopards announced that he had ditched the club.

"Joining Wazito good step in my career because it gives me a place to work and improve. I expect to work well with the coach and my new teammates to achieve what every team wants; to win titles and perform well," Oburu said as he was unveiled by the club.

The youngster shot to the limelight through the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Under-20 tournament where he shone for AFC Leopards, then under head coach Boniface Ambani.

He was quickly promoted to the senior team where his start was almost slowed down by a tussle between Ingwe and arch rivals Gor Mahia who also claimed a stake at the player and that they had signed him before the issue was resolved and he went on to don the blue and white riot into of AFC Leopards.

He has now been snapped up by the younger Ambani, Fred, who was just recently confirmed as the head coach at Wazito.

"I think Oburu needs no introduction. He is a very good striker and he definitely adds quality to the team. One of our problems last season was failing to score goals and I think with him in the team he will help solve that problem," Ambani told the club's official website.

The club has been on a steady rebuilding process since releasing 14 players from their roaster. Already, they have confirmed Ambani as the head coach while former Western Stima and Sony Sugar tactician Salim Babu has been drafted in as his assistant.

The club has also brought on board the Stima duo of Fidel Origa and defender Maurice Ochieng while goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo and winger Boniface Omondi have arrived from Gor Mahia.