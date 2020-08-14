Southern Africa: Mozambique Hosts 40th SADC Summit Monday

Gaborone — President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi will on Monday participate in a virtual SADC ordinary summit of heads of state and government, the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation has announced.

According to a media release issued by the ministry, the summit, to be hosted by Mozambique as the incoming SADC chair, is the organisation's 40th.

It will be convened under the theme: "SADC: 40 Years Building Peace and Security, Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges".

The release says the summit marks 40 years of regional cooperation towards building a community that has a shared vision for economic and social development, peace and security, and democratic governance for enhanced livelihoods of SADC citizens.

During the summit, current SADC chair, President Dr John Magufuli of Tanzania, will officially hand over the chairmanship to President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

In addition, President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe will hand over the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, Security and Cooperation to President Masisi.

Botswana, which will be serving as chair of the organ for the first time, will be at the helm until August 2021.

The summit will be preceded by a virtual organ troika summit of heads of state and government, as well as a ministerial meeting scheduled for today.

The release says the troika summit will deliberate on the political and security situation in the region and appreciate progress made on strategic issues in defence, state and public security and the consolidation of democracy.

In addition to the troika summit, there will be a series of virtual senior officials meetings August 10-14 as well as the SADC council of ministers that took place Thursday (August 13).

President Dr Masisi will be accompanied by Dr Unity Dow, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr. Kabo Morwaeng, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kagiso Mmusi, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security; Dr Thapelo Matsheka, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ms Anna Mokgethi, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs and Ms Peggy Serame, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry as well as senior government officials. BOPA

<i>Source : BOPA</i>