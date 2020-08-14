Uganda: Startimes to Air NBA Season in Uganda

StarTimes Uganda will broadcast the 2019/2020 NBA season via ESPN channel. The sport channel is very popular on StarTimes and will air all the games. Basketballs is gaining popularity in Uganda, and StarTimes is best of the basketball work to Uganda.

According to StarTimes Uganda Marketing Director, Isma Lule: "Stars like James Lebron and Giannis are such an inspiration in the basket Ball community. The Action will be live on ESPN Channel on Classic , Smart Bouquet and on Smart phone via the StarTimes GO App."

Only the best 22 of the league's 30 teams will participate with each team playing eight games to finish the regular season.