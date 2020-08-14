Kenya: Gor Coach Keen On Luring Troubled Midfielder Back

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack says he will convince club chairman Ambrose Rachier to extend midfielder Jackson Owusu's contract.

The Ghanaian import, who has had a troubled stay in Kenya since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, left for his home country a week ago.

Owusu, who is currently in mandatory quarantine in Accra before he heads to Kumasi, said his fate is still unknown at K'Ogalo.

The versatile midfielder signed a season's contract in January which has ended after the league was stopped indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I signed for a year, one long season and it is almost over. I actually don't know whether they will renew my contract or not. I was only told things will be fine, nothing much. Currently I don't know my fate at the club," he said.

However, Polack told Nation Sport that he will be meeting Rachier at the end of the week so that they can strategise on new signings and replacement of star players who have exited.

"Owusu is a good player and I will recommend that the club extends his contract once more. I will be meeting our chairman on that but I know he has left the country for Ghana. We are determined to retain him in our squad," said Polack.

Owusu said being detained at Nairobi's Jimlizer Hotel over Sh600,000 in accrued bills in May was one of the worst experiences of his football career.