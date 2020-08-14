Tanzania: Udom Lecturer in Sex Offence Fix

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) on Thursday arraigned a University of Dodoma (UDOM) Assistant Lecturer, Jackob Nyangusi (43) over sex corruption allegations involving a student.

Addressing a news conference here, Dodoma Region PCCB Commander, Sosthenes Kibwengo said the UDOM educator is among ten people arraigned by the anti-graft body, charged with different offences.

The lecturer was arrested on October 3, 2018 at around 9pm at his residence located at Nyumba 300 area in the city just a few minutes before he could accomplish his mission with a first year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts and Environmental Studies.

"PCCB received information that the Assistant Lecturer had solicited a sex bribe so that he could help the first year student to pass in an examination," he said, adding: "Our team put the accused person under spotlight and managed to arrest him before he could indulge into the act with his student."

Mr Kibwengo added that after conducting thorough investigations into the matter and gathering enough evidence, in collaboration with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), they brought the accused person in court.

As part of efforts to quell the rising wave of sexual harassment, PCCB, launched a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of sexual corruption. Under the banner "Kataa rushwa ya ngono," whose Kiswahili meaning is "Reject sexual corruption," trained officials move through the streets to educate people on how to defeat the social malady.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Regional PCCB Chief told reporters that the anti-graft body had also arraigned nine other suspects charged with different offences under the PCCB Act No 11 of 2007.

In collaboration with the National Prosecution's Office, he said, PCCB Charged Ntyuka Ward Councillor, Theobald Maina (44), the Ward Executive Officer (WEO), Benedict Mazengo (60) and a local leader, Anderson Mwaluko (48) for abuse of office, contrary to the legislation.

Investigations by PCCB established that on April 2016, the accused persons misused their discretionary powers and obtained 2m/- illegally, money that was meant for providing social services to Ntyuka Ward residents.

Plus, Mr Kibwengo said, PCCB was expecting to drag to court, Mnadani Ward Executive Officer Rita Mapunda for soliciting and receiving a 400,000/- bribe contrary to Section 15(1) of the PCCB Act No 11 OF 2007.

PCCB also arraigned Chifutuka village officer in Bahi District, Alfred Oleteya (58) for soliciting a 200,000/- bribe. Others who have been arraigned are Bahi Forest Officer Saidi Msemo (56), and his assistant, Ramadhani Said (35), Michael Robert (34) and Molo Mwalise (40).

They are charged with soliciting a 500,000/- bribe.