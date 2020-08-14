Tanzania: Nit Ready to Tackle Tazara Staff Shortage

13 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

NATIONAL Institute of Transport (NIT) has assured Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) of its capacity to train local manpower to curb the current shortage instead of hiring skilled professionals from outside the country.

This is due to insufficient number of qualified manpower at Tazara while many colleges in the country are producing students with great potential in the transport sector who will be able to help in railway management.

According to a statement from Tazara, there are about 2775 employees, where 400 workers retire per year.

The NIT Rector, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa made the remarks during his visit to Tazara station in Dar es Salaam to observe its operations.

"As a college, we're excited about this opportunity, because each year our college produces more than 1500 graduates in various disciplines, including mechanical engineers, logistics, finance and accountancy," Prof. Mganilwa noted.

He advised Tazara to provide practical/field opportunities to students from NIT and other colleges for a period of six months to a year to boost Tazara's workforce.

"Lack of skilled labour reduces the scope of efficiency and competitiveness. We believe many young people will be a great help and build a new Tazara and continue to support the president's agenda of an industrial economy," he advised further.

Presenting challenges and area of collaboration with NIT, Tazara Director General, Mr. Geofrey Sengo said his authority had recorded success since its establishment, despite some minor challenges which do not hinder daily operations.

Mr. Sengo added that the two institutions will sit together to analyze challenges and opportunities which will be settled through their partnership.

Read the original article on Daily News.

