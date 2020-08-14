Ethiopia: Promising Export Trade Performance

Not long ago, Ethiopia's export trade performance had been declining. Even if various efforts have been exerted to recover it, the performance has not been encouraging for the past five to six consecutive years. Especially these days, when many countries are forced to lockdown their borders and ban import of goods due to coronavirus, it is logical to assume that Ethiopia's export performance to decline more than ever before.

Surprisingly, this has not been the case. Ethiopia's export trade performance has shown improvement and gained over three billion USD which is a record within the past six years. This entails that the backward trajectory of the export trade is reversed and started to perk up.

More recently, State Minister of Trade and Industry Ambassador Misganu Arega briefed journalists about the annual export trade performance. He noted that the country has gained 3.29 billion USD from export, achieving 81 percent of the plan. When compared with last year's performance, which is 2.67 billion USD, it has shown a 14 percent increment.

As to the State Minister, the agriculture sector took the lion's share and generated 2.3 billion USD foreign currency income while the manufacturing and mining sectors also contributed 406 million USD and 208 million USD respectively. The remaining 73 million dollars was gained from the service sector. Coffee, flower, oilseeds and pulses, Khat, grains, and gold are the major products contributing 2.4 billion USD. Gold, flower, coffee, textile & clothes, food, drinks, pharmaceutical products have also contributed their share.

Withstanding the coronavirus challenge and other bottlenecks, the result has not been achieved easily. Various measures were taken to abate the challenge observed in the sector. The introduction of contract registration and administration system, serious measures on illegal traders, the formation of a coalition platform among stakeholders are some of the efforts and measures taken so far.

The creation of a contract registration and administration system involves federal government institutions and market players in export trade chains. What is more, the ministry has prepared directives and applied it on products that pass through Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX). This system helps the country to gain various benefits such as solving information gaps, ensuring a fair trade system, conducting accountable and responsible contract registration and administration processes, and assisting exporters to sell their products with better price in the international market.

As to him, with regard to controlling illegal trade, the ministry has undertaken various tasks. For instance, it provided awareness-raising training for managers at various levels and suppliers with a vision of preventing illegal transactions and trade exchange. Legal measures have also been taken on market players engaged in illegal transfers. Products passed through the ECX trade route, are also exported on time. All these efforts have contributed greatly to the rise of export income.

Indicating that the country has been facilitating conditions to strengthen foreign trade income, he said the ministry together with stakeholders National Committee to coordinate export has undertaken various tasks in an integrated manner. The effort has contributed for the better export performance.

With regard to contract administration, a team was established and conducted studies on local and international prices on a weekly basis and products are purchased with fixed prices. Apart from saving exporters from wrong deeds, this system has also contributed to the increase in export income.

"We are also monitoring exporters to know how many products are exported out of the total product they bought. We also identify at what cost exporters bought products from ECX and at what cost they sold it in the international market. This made it possible to fill the information gap created among stakes."

As to the State Minister, exporters are now being accountable for what they have done. Apart from exporting products, they have a responsibility for building the image of the country. "In order to raise awareness of foreign traders, the ministry has organized training sessions and travel abroad to learn the best practices."

According to the State Minister, corrective measures have also been taken on illegal exporters to ensure a fair trade system. Some exporters who do not believe in fair competition principles tried to monopolize the market.

Officials who lead and follow up the export trade system have been making various efforts to increase production, control illegal trafficking and contraband trade, discuss with stakeholders who are working in the trade chain and solve challenges facing through raising awareness and preparing legal packages. The ministry also monitors how many products States produced and how many of the products involved in the export trade chain. In this regard, the ministry has been working in collaboration with the States on a continual basis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Though the country has great potential to upgrade foreign trade income from the service sector, so far it has not generated a sizable amount of income; "if we take power export, for instance, the country gained a certain amounts of hard currency. But a strategy will be prepared so as to raise the income," he said.

As to the state minister, in order to increase income from export trade, much remains to be done in terms of solving the shortage of yields, producing quality products, resolving security problems, improving the weak local trading system, expanding market destinations, solving loopholes observed in the working system, addressing the absence of information system and limitation of logistic services among others.