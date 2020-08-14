Ethiopia: Rainwater Promising to Mount Dams' Power Generation Potential

ADDIS ABABA-The Ethiopian Electric Power said that if the abundance of water entering the hydroelectric dams in the concurrent rainy season in Ethiopia continues at the same momentum, it will likely address the public's complaint about the power outage.

Moges Mekonen, Ethiopian Electric Power Communication Head told The Ethiopian Press Agency that the rainwater entering the hydropower dams is increasing due to the maximum rainfall distribution registered this rainy season across the nation.

Indicating that some of the hydropower plants began to accumulate sufficient water Moges said adding that if the amount of the rainwater perpetuates to rain even, the shift electric supply service due to shortage of water would no longer be functional in times to come.

As to him, in the preceding years, the inadequacy of water in hydro dams has been causing an interruption of electric power supply. In connection to the shortage of water delivery of shift, electric service was issued from May to June of the preceding year. However, this year's rainfall distribution appeared to be more abundant allowing dams to accumulate the potential required to generate electric demand.

According to the weather prediction of the National Meteorology Agency, the rainfall distribution will continue to fall abundantly. Thus, it is possible to secure permanent power supply in the year to come, said Moges.

The Director further stated mentioning the data registered on dams on August 6-2020 that Gilgel Ghibe I elevation has mounted to 1,671 meters above sea level that it needs to release. Similarly, the Melka Wakena Dam remains three-meter to fill, Fincha expects few days, Gibe III has left with seven-meter while Qoqa, Tekeze, and Genalle Dawa III reservoirs reached the highest elevation and forced to release.

Other dams are on the verge of full impoundment and able to accumulate potentials that have never seen since their inauguration. Hence, it helps to increase the national power generating capacity.

The National Meteorology Agency has recently revealed that the summer rain will be predicted to fall at maximum rate and intensity and might cause unprecedented flooding which was an unusual phenomenon in the country.