East Africa: How Ethiopia's Trans-Boundary Rivers Rob Off Its Natural Resources and Possible Solutions

This article discusses how trans-boundary rivers drain natural resources out of Ethiopia and transport them to neighbouring countries and the possible solution to the scenario.

Abay (Blue Nile) is one of the longest rivers originating from Ethiopian highlands particularly supplied with tributaries containing plenty of water from Amhara and Oromia states. Even though Abay seems to originate from Lake Tana on the map, the sacred source of Abay is smaller Abay (Gilgel Abay) springing at Gish Abay from the altitude of about 2,744 metres. It is one of the feeder streams flowing north into Lake Tana. Some major affluent rivers of the Lake Tana are Magech, Reb, Gumera and Kilte.

The distance of the river Abay from its source to its confluence at Khartoum has been estimated to be 1,530 km on an average due to the fact that the river flows through a series of virtually impenetrable gorges cutting in the Ethiopian highlands.

The tributary rivers of Abay between Lake Tana and the Sudanese border includes Wanqa, Bashilo, Walaqa, Wanchet, Jamma, Muger, Guder, Agwel, Nedi, Didessa and Dabus from left bank downstream and Handassa, Tul, Abaya, Sade, Tammi, Cha, Shita, Suha, Muga, Gulla, Temcha, Bachat, Katlan, Jiba, Chamoga, Weter and Beles from the right side downstream.

Hence, the river Abay is made of several small rivers that empower the river to drain all invaluable natural resources out of the country.

In addition to Abay and its tributaries, many rivers of Ethiopia like Akobo, Baro, Genale, Malka Wakena, Tekze, and Wabishabale with their feeder tributaries also drain out all resources to the neighbouring countries.

All border-crossing (trans-boundary) rivers with all tributaries rob out water, fertile soils, minerals and seeds (papyrus seeds from Lake Tana to Alexandria) through a series of deep valleys, tremendous gorgeous and canyons and enrich mostly the land of the Sudan and Egypt.

Abay drains out water and erodes away a vast amount of fertile soils, humus and litters, carrying them downstream as silt and turning the water into dark brown. The flow of Abay reaches maximum volume during Ethiopia's rainy season when it supplies more than 75 percent of the water of the Nile as a major source of flooding as well as fertility in the Nile Basin.

Abay is the most important tributary of the Nile. Besides being an important source of livelihood for Egypt and water for Sudanese Roseires and Sennar Dams that are used for power generation and irrigation. It also irrigates the Gezir Scheme, one of the largest irrigation projects in the world which is famous for high-quality cotton, wheat and livestock feed crops production.

Abay carries 90 percent of water and 96 percent of sediment and erosion silt during the rainy season when rainfall is high on the Ethiopian plateau whereby Sobat, Tekeze and Atbarah rivers carry lesser flow, draining into the Nile.

The tributaries of Abay drain out 5.49 m3 of water and 435,600 tons of phosphorous from Ethiopia and carry them to the Sudan and Egypt.

Additionally, other rivers also drain Ethiopia's natural resources out of the country. For instance, Wabishabale drains out 1.59 m3 water and 9,310 tons of phosphorus; Genale (Dawa) drains 49 m3 of water and 21,000 tons of phosphorus out; Gibe drains out 169 m3 of water and 184,800 tons of phosphorus and Baro drains out 13.49 m3 water and 155,540 tons of phosphorus annually. These rivers have been transporting natural resources from Ethiopia ever since which can by no means be calculated in terms of finance.

Abay is one of the major agents for draining water, fertile soil and minerals out of Ethiopia. The term erosion has various types. For instance, water erosions consist of sheet erosion (caused by the movement of water over the land surface) and rill erosion (the removal of soil by concentrated water running through little streamlets, or head cuts). Water erosion can also occur due to the digging or tilling of the land, the making of ditches and landslides or the falling or movement of topsoils to other places during rainy seasons. On the other hand, wind erosion is usually the loss of soil and humus by wind forces during the dry seasons.

Erosions remove fertile soils and fertilizers added to the farmland, transport and misplace rich soils and minerals of inestimable monetary value. Soil is the basic production unit for all products on our planet. Thus everything we eat comes from soil. The loss of productive or fertile soil is equal to the devastation of all green plants on which all food consumers depend on and the forfeiture of grains in the storage.

Abay and other rivers with pertinent tributaries drain out too much water, remove fertile soils (the basic product of all) including fertilizers that farmers buy and add to farmlands to enrich soils, litters, humus, muddy substances, sands, gravels and make our country poorer.

Hence, Ethiopia loses natural resources with a huge monetary value every second. Simply put, Ethiopia is investing a huge amount of national wealth in Sudan and Egypt without any return.

In view of this, Abay and other rivers are smuggling the country's precious natural resources out of the country. And this reality has to stop for the sake of the posterity who demands from the current generation the conservation of the country's precious natural resources. While it is our right to use our water, soil and minerals resources within our country's territory, it is also our mandate to preserve and conserve these natural resources for the next generation.

A good beginning is to start at the sources of each stream through

Afforestation of bare lands of watersheds,

Water catchments and Dam constructions and

Erosion plugs and terrace systems.

However, steps of practical action plan to revitalize the conservation of natural resources are:

Afforestation of upper watersheds, erosion plugs formation, river bank stabilizations and bare land coverage

Erosion control, protection of soils and resource conservation

Filtering streams, small rivers entering major tributaries and main rivers

Planting grasses and windbreak trees

Construction of water catchments at sources, small, medium and large rivers

Construction of dams at pertinent courses of each river, small ponds and brooks

Contour terrace formation, landscaping and facilitating steep slope terrain for farming, planting fruit trees and multipurpose trees along hedges

Limitation and control of the overflow of river water and flooding

Prevention of dams from siltation and muddy heap dunes, timely cleaning, removing muddy siltation and uses for farming as fertile soils

Adaptation of uses of the indoor farm, irrigation farm and dry farm systems to cultivate varieties of crops serving throughout the year instead of waiting for rainwater fed farms

Apply both natural and modern engineering systems and filter out all river water, save and conserve eroded soils, fertilizers added to farmlands and minerals enable farmers to use for growing various crops.

Concluding remark

Water catchments and dam construction at various courses of tributary rivers are the best solutions for national development and resource conservations.

One of the problems of catchments and dams is siltation or the filling up of the water reservoirs by soil and muddy dunes fed by erosion that heap up at the bottom of dams and cause the loss of stored water; requiring monitoring and inspection of the levels of siltation to take proper measures promptly.

Among all, prevention of dams from invasive plants like the Water Hyacinth (Eichhornia Crassipes) that may damage stored water of GERD is important. Water hyacinth infestations can be controlled through physical, chemical and biological methods as the optimum control depends on the specific conditions of each affected location, the extent of infestation, regional climate and proximity to humans and wildlife.