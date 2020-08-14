Ethiopia: Buy Locally-Produced Goods and Invest in the Future

It was back in the early 2000s while I was a second-year student of economics at Haramaya University that my beloved Indian professor asked the whole class to look at ourselves and everything in the classroom and identify materials made in Ethiopia. It was however unfortunate that we failed to get one except for the arm-chairs we sat on. The clothes and shoes we wore, the exercise books and pens we used, the markers and the whiteboard our instructors used were all imported. Then he referred to himself; what he was wearing from head to toe was imported from his motherland, India. As a professor of Economics, he understood how it was of paramount importance to purchase products from the homeland economy. He and his other Indian colleagues in the University make sure that each and every penny of their UN-funded salaries fly to the Indian economy.

The Indian instructor then said that we Ethiopians think and believe that we are heroic and patriotic when things come down to our national sovereignty. Well, he continued, that battlefield patriotism is not that helpful in the 21st century. It is economic patriotism that can certainly help our country's poverty alleviation programs. The era of colonization is not over yet; it just substituted political colonization with economic colonization. His final word to us was that 'we Indians stand for India now and later on India shall stand for Indians'.

Political and social advancements follow economic advancement, and economic advancement is not a miraculous phenomenon rather it is an outcome of a collaborated effort of various stakeholders such as policymakers, institutions, and above all the discipline of domestic consumers. In an economy where the domestic consumers don't have an interest in purchasing locally produced goods and services, there is no way in which domestic industries can advance and expand.

There is one amazing saying that Indian economists usually heard saying; "Buying your own (locally produced goods and services) is investing in your own future." Take, for instance, if Ethiopians tend to purchase Anbessa Shoes instead of the imported ones. When Anbessa Shoe Factory finds out that its products are being widely demanded, it plans to increase the number of shoes it produces. In order to do that, the factory has to expand its plant size hence employ more laborers and open more selling centers. In addition, Anbessa's demand for raw materials like leather and other inputs rises which in turn expands the market of leather and skin processing plants. The expansion of Anbessa shoe factory, therefore, induces the expansion of leather and skin processing plants. In return, when leather and skin processing plants expand their demand for more labor and more inputs rise; and this increases employment on one hand and creates more market for farmers having the hides and skins of animals. Such a continuum in the expansion of various sectors has a multiplier effect on the overall aspect of an economy.

The market experience in Ethiopia, however, is the reverse. We export raw materials and sometimes semi-finished materials (such as leather) and import finished products (like shoes, jackets, belts etc) from those countries we sent our exports to. This detrimental trade relationship was widely elaborated by one of our prominent scholars (economist) back in the early 1900s, Negadras Gebrehiwot Baykedagn. He explained the adverse effects of such a trade relationship using the cotton export from Ethiopia and the import of cotton made clothes to Ethiopia. He recommended the opening of technique and vocational training centers so that we ourselves can manufacture the clothes using our own labor and resources. His wise recommendation, however, fell on deaf ears. It was Emperor Haile Selassie who responded to his call after four decades by establishing the technique and vocational center named Tegbare'ed. However was not that successful in producing technicians that can help in substituting the imports of the country.

We are thus far import-dependent. Reports show that Ethiopia's import is five/six times larger than the export. The value of the import is around $17 Billion while the export is only $3Billion. Our balance of payments is therefore doomed to be negative which in turn is making us lose in the political and economic relationship with the outside world. And when you find out that most of our import items are consumer products the Indian professor's advice clicks in the mind. For anyone that takes a look at the import items listed on the website of the Federal Customs and Revenues Ministry, it shows how dependent we are on imports even for items that can easily be produced locally.

It is however not to deny the quality difference between the import items and the locally produced ones. But how do you think that Anbessa would be able to employ qualified designers and other laborers and employ modern machinery unless its sales revenue and the future market prospect are not promising? Moreover, we should also keep in mind that the quality import products were once poor products. It was through market expansion and qualified labor that they attained this standard.

Most people, especially the city dwellers, tend to associate the consumption of imported products with prestige, which of course is not a source of pride. It is the lack of knowledge of the modern sense of patriotism, which is economic patriotism. You may find it amusing how ignorant we are in this aspect when you watch one particular TV advert. It is about advertising Italian produced pasta. It goes like this. Few guys come and tell an old man sitting on the verandah wearing a traditional patriot's cloth. And they say to the old man, "Father, father Italy is coming." And the old man reacted with a 'heroic' gesture and said a war cry. Those guys told the old man, "No father, it is as such Italy that is coming, it is its pasta." Then the old man cooled down and even sang, "Please let it in". This advert simply shows our ignorance in the very interest of Italy while it came to invade us back in the 1890s. All colonizers came to Africa not looking for its sunshine; it is for resources to satisfy their economic interest. Italy that failed in political colonization has finally succeeded in the economic colonization which of course has been among its very interest back then. Most products' advert reflects a 'pride' upon importing 'Turkey-made' 'German-made' 'UK made' 'US-made' products. This, however, shows our inability and hypocrite tendencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One the other hand, I hope you remember the impact that artist Gosaye Tesfaye once brought in one traditional T-shirt product. On the cover of the Album, there is his picture wearing a traditional T-shirt that is usually used by the people in one of the areas of Southern Ethiopia. He influenced thousands of youths in various cities. Artists, leaders, politicians, and other prominent personalities can highly influence the general public in shaping its consumption pattern.

To sum up, consumers buying locally-produced goods have a positive effect on the industrialization process besides other economic policy actions of the government. The government can use the exchange rate to alter the consumption pattern of the populace. Exchange rate devaluation, in the eyes of pure economics, discourages import, and encourages export. According to the law of demand, when the price rises, demand falls. As a result, since the devaluation of local currency leads to an increase in the price of imported products, consumers' demand for the imported consumable items fall and their demand for locally produced goods and services rise. By increasing demand for locally produced goods and services, we shall invest in our own future and the future of our own children. Our bold histories on the battlefield have to be repeated again and again, but this time the battlefield is the local market and our weapons are the locally-produced goods and services.

Stay home! Stay Safe!