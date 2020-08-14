Ethiopia: Somali State Donates Food, Non-Food Items to Flood Victims

13 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA - Somali State has donated food and non-food items to flood victims in Afar State, Somali State Communication Bureau announced.

Bureau Deputy Head, Hibo Ahmed told Ethiopian Press Agency that in addition to donating various food and non-food items, the State has sent a medical team to provide first aid for the flood victims with various medical equipment and medicines.

The medical team includes three doctors and two nurses with medical equipment and medicines. Currently, the team is providing the first aid medical treatment for victims, he said.

To assist the flood victims, the state has provided 566 quintals of rice, 300 cartons of cooking oil, 350 quintal of wheat flour, 500 plastic sheets, and 620 blankets.

According to Hibo, the support will further strengthen the tie of the two brotherly people. It is also a symbolic move peace between the neighboring states.

On August 03, 2020, overflow of the Awash River has caused damage to 49,000 and displaced 19,000 people in Afar State.

