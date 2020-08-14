Rwandan Passports to Expire Next Year

13 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

When the country began issuing the e-passport, holders of the existing national passports were given a two-year grace period to replace their travel document.

Rwandan passports will no longer be in use effective June 28, 2021, the Directorate of Immigration and Emigration has announced.

The expiration follows Rwanda's adoption of the East African e-passport in June last year.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 13, the immigration office said that all passports issued before June 27, 2019, will be phased out, and replaced by the Rwanda East African electronic passport.

When the country began issuing the e-passport, holders of the existing national passports were given a two-year grace period to replace their travel document.

The document can be applied for through Irembo portal. Applicants do not have to wait for the expiry date, according to the statement.

The new passport, currently used in other EAC countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda is admissible globally.

To provide enhanced security, it features a microchip which holds biometric data to ensure the identification of the owner, making the document tamper-proof.

According to the statement, e-passport grants its holders access to more countries without stringent visa requirements.

On payment of the fees, applicants receive a text message requiring them to present themselves at the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration where they have their picture and fingerprints taken.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.