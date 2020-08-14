Rwanda: Mugiraneza Calls Time On International Football

The 33-year old is one of the most decorated midfielders of his generation.

JEAN Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza has retired from international football at the age of 33, marking the end of a 14-year career with the national team.

The veteran midfielder scored 7 goals in 68 appearances.

#BREAKING: Midfielder Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza has retired from international football after 14 years with the national team. He made his last appearance in 2018. pic.twitter.com/mCyUkdkLSN

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) August 13, 2020

Mugiraneza, currently playing for TAnzanian side KMC, made his international debut in 2006 when Rwanda hosted Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

He made his last appearance with the national team 'Amavubi' in September 2018 as Rwanda lost 2-1 to Côte d'Ivoire at Kigali Stadium during the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.