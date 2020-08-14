Angola: Construction of Five Sports Arenas Underway in Bié

Cuito — Five sports arenas, included in 155 socio-economic projects, are being built in four municipalities of the central province of Bié, as part of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Programme (PIIM).

According to the local director of culture, tourism, youth and sports, Nelson Calumbo Quintas, among these enclosures, two will be built in Cuito, while the remaining others in Chitembo (1), Andulo (1) and Nharea (1) ).

These constructions, he said, aim to make sports activities more dynamic, mainly basketball, handball and hockey in these constituencies.

Estimated at 2.2 billion kwanza, the conclusion of the works, started in November 2019, is scheduled for the end of the year.

