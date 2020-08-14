Sudan: Al-Burhan Gives Directives for Strengthening Sudan External Relations

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Al-Fattah Al-Burhan has directed the Foreign Ministry to take the requested measures to develop and strengthen Sudan's external policies according to the country's interests.

This came when Al-Brhan met, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Mohammed Sherief in the presence of the new Turkish Ambassador.

Ambassador, Sherief said in press statements that Al-Burhan affirmed the necessity for development of Sudan foreign relations.

He described the meeting as constructive and touched on the overall issues that will strengthen Sudan's relations with all the country es.