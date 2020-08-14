Algeria: Covid-19 - Algeria Reports 488 New Cases, 377 Recoveries and Eight Fatalities in 24 Hours

Algiers — A total of 488 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 377 recoveries and eight deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in Algeria, said Thursday, in Algiers, the spokesman of the scientific committee for monitoring the progress of coronavirus pandemic Djamel Fourar.
