Khartoum, Aug.123 (SUNA) - Egyptian Premier, Dr. Mustafa Madboli will arrive in Sudan, next Saturday , in a one-day visit leading high level delegation including Ministers of Irrigation and Water Resources, Electricity and Renewable Energies, Health, Trade and Industry , in addition to, a number of officials representing ministries of Transport and Education.

The visit is considered, the first of its kind for the Egyptian Premier after the formation of the Transitional Government.