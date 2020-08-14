Sudan: Abi Talib Presents Credentials As Sudan Permanent Representative to Geneva

13 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ambassador, Ali Bin Abi Talib presented his credentials, Thursday, as Sudan Permanent Representative to the UN Office, in Geneva, to the Director of the UN Office there.

The Permanent Representative has conveyed the greetings of the country's leadership to the UN Office, expressing Sudan's desire to work with the international community to strengthen cooperation with the UN.

The International Official expressed pleasure to the joining of Sudan Representative to the Geneva-based UN Offce.

