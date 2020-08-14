Eritrea: Popular Campaign to Redress the Environment

Asmara — The residents of Arbaete Asmara, Central region, have conducted community based popular campaign with a view to redress the environment.

At the popular campaign in which over one thousand people took part five thousand tree seedlings were planted and six thousand hectares of terraces was constructed.

According to village administrators and development committees, the residents have demonstrated commendable participation in the popular campaign and called for reinforced participation in the future similar programs.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Ms. Alganesh Tiku also commended the participation of the residents.