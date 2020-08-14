Eritrea: Popular Campaign to Redress the Environment

13 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The residents of Arbaete Asmara, Central region, have conducted community based popular campaign with a view to redress the environment.

At the popular campaign in which over one thousand people took part five thousand tree seedlings were planted and six thousand hectares of terraces was constructed.

According to village administrators and development committees, the residents have demonstrated commendable participation in the popular campaign and called for reinforced participation in the future similar programs.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Ms. Alganesh Tiku also commended the participation of the residents.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.