Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund

13 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Dubai contributed 16 thousand and 301 Durham and nationals in Abu Dhabi 2 thousand and 40 Durham to the effort to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, so far Eritrean nationals in the UAE have contributed over 2 million and 69 thousand Durham.

Similarly, St. Michael cooperative association in Stavanger, Sweden, contributed 7 thousand Kroner while the Norway branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women contributed 56 thousand and 200 Kroner.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in Norway, Sweden, Italy and Germany decided that the families renting their houses at home to stay free of rental payment for two months.

