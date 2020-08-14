Eritrea: International Youth Day Observed

13 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The International Youth Day, 13 August, was observed with voluntary blood donation.

At the event organized on 11 and 12 August in cooperation with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and students and the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association the participants of the event voluntary donated 81 bags of blood.

According to Mr. Daniel Eyassu, head of International Relation at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, the objective of the event was to save lives with their blood and called on others to follow the noble example and contribute their share in enriching the National Blood Transfusion Center.

The donors on their part, expressing satisfaction for initiative they took to voluntarily donate blood called on others to follow their example.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Namibia's First Lady Strikes a Cord with Youth on Engaging Power
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.