Eritrea: International Youth Day Observed

Asmara — The International Youth Day, 13 August, was observed with voluntary blood donation.

At the event organized on 11 and 12 August in cooperation with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and students and the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association the participants of the event voluntary donated 81 bags of blood.

According to Mr. Daniel Eyassu, head of International Relation at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, the objective of the event was to save lives with their blood and called on others to follow the noble example and contribute their share in enriching the National Blood Transfusion Center.

The donors on their part, expressing satisfaction for initiative they took to voluntarily donate blood called on others to follow their example.