Malawi: Over 15, 000 Women to Benefit From Agribusiness in Ntchisi

13 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sydney Chaima

Ntchisi — A local nongovernmental organisation in Ntchisi- Women Agriculture Development Organisation (WADO), says will train at least 15, 000 smallholder women farmers in agribusiness in the district.

The development was revealed on Monday when the organisation held a post mortem meeting with Ntchisi District Agriculture Executive Coordinating Committee (DAECC) before rolling out its activities.

Apart from training women in agribusiness, the organisation is also expected to link farmers to markets for easy selling of their produce; protecting women from gender based violence and teaching them modern methods of farming.

WADO Executive Director, Raphael Adam, said the aim of the project was to train farmers in agriculture and instilling in them a mindset of taking agriculture as a business.

"The main aim of this project is to make sure that farmers have enough food for their families.

"For example, farmers in this district are expected to benefit a lot from this project as we will be able to train them on how to make fertilizers for their own benefit,"said Adam.

He said if women take a leading role in agricultural activities, the issue of the country facing hunger may be history.

"Mostly, it's women who do most of the agriculture activities in the country, but the one who decides what to do with the produce are men.

"That is why they end up selling all they have produced," Adam said.

According to Adam, if women take a leading role in deciding what to do with the family's produce, chances are that they may be able to keep some for their family.

Evelles Banda, a smallholder farmer who resides at Kachulu Area in the district, said she had high hopes with the coming of WADO.

Banda said she expected to improve her harvests with modern farming techniques and fertilizer making skills she would learn from WADO.

The project, worth MK9 million, is expected to benefit women drawn from traditional authorities Kalumo, Chikho and Malenga.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.