Algeria: Djerad Advocates Dialogue to Address Citizens' Concerns

13 August 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Thursday urged Walis (governors) to dialogue with citizens "before imposing any idea in the settlement of the concerns they raise on the spot."

Communication is of paramount importance, particularly with citizens living in the grey areas, in order to find out about their concerns and priorities, he continued.

As for prevention against forest fires, Djerad stressed the need to preserve the forest resources of the country.

Djerad called the members of Government who could not speak during the debate to "present a summary of their action plan in the final report."

