Namibia: Okahandja Resident Calls for Land Deals Probe

13 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

A RESIDENT of Okahandja submitted a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission today calling for an investigation into alleged corrupt land deals implicating councillors and officials at the town.

Johannes Gaseb says he filed his complaint as an individual concerned about alleged corruption with regards to land sales and allocation at the town.

He wants the ACC to investigate land deals that took place between 2014 and 2020.

During this time, the urban and rural development ministry had imposed a moratorium on the sale of land at Okahandja due to alleged corruption.

An internal investigation commissioned by the ministry was conducted, but a final investigation report is yet to be made public.

Gaseb claims, however, that several plots were sold to municipal officials, councillors, their friends, developers and some Chinese nationals during that period - despite the ban on land sales.

Gaseb further accuses a municipal official of occupying unserviced land without following due procedure.

He says the official in question has been intimidating residents who want to clear and develop the plots allocated to them after the moratorium was lifted in July this year.

"It is against this background . . . we urge the ACC to conduct an in-depth investigation of how the land was sold between 2014 and 28 July 2020," he says.

The ban on the sale of land was recently lifted by the new minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Uutoni, without addressing corruption allegations involving past land deals and politicians.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.