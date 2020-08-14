Mauritania - Call for Proposals to Enhance Covid-19 Response

press release

Nouakchott, Mauritania — The British Embassy Nouakchott announces a call for project proposals under the FCO's COVID-19 Enabling Fund.

The UK Foreign Secretary has announced the launch of the FCO's COVID-19 Enabling Fund as one of the elements of the UK's global response to COVID-19 challenges. The British Embassy Nouakchott invites proposals from civil society and the private sector, within Mauritania for projects in support of Mauritania's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget and timeframe

The British Embassy Nouakchott has allocated up to 50,000 pounds from this Fund, which can be awarded to one or multiple projects. The term of the grant agreement is expected to be up to seven (7) months. Projects should commence in September 2020 and must end no later than 31 March 2021. There may be a possibility of an extension but this should not be assumed and will depend on the execution of the project this financial year and on the availability of funding for the next financial year. The deadline for submitting proposals is 17h30 GMT on 25 August 2020.

To complement the Government of Mauritania's multi-sectoral response plan, project proposals should focus on the following areas:

1. Local economic impact of COVID-19

Intended outcomes include:

- helping local businesses, particularly SMEs, in surviving the effects of COVID-19 and recovering after the crisis

- assisting the private sector in adapting to the post COVID-19 world and being better prepared for future crises

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritania Coronavirus Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

2. Food security

Intended outcomes include:

- increased diversification of local food production through enabling new sustainable projects and businesses

- improved access to food through helping producers conserve for longer periods or expand the geographical range of their supply chain

- increased access to food through helping producers improve their production processes and permanently reduce their prices

3. Public health infrastructure

Intended outcomes inlcude:

- increased local Mauritanian capacity to produce, supply or obtain necessary health products and equipment

- enhanced quality, safety, performance and monitoring & evaluation of the local health system

- assisting the Ministry of Health's response to the COVID-19 crisis

SOURCE UK British Embassy Nouakchott