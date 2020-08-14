Kenya: Turku Meet Offers Lessons for Kip Keino Classic

The successful conclusion of the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku - the belated opening leg of the new World Athletics Continental Tour - on Tuesday leaves no doubt that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Kenya is scheduled to host one of the 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meetings (the Kip Keino Classic) on October 3, and the Turku show gives us a lot of confidence despite the coronavirus pandemic.

We in the organising committee of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour were all glued on the proceedings of the Paavo Nurmi Games and we are happy everything went according to plan.

As a committee, we will borrow a few things, which will believe will be key when we host our show.

However, there are also things that will be dictated by the Ministry of Health guidelines including the social distancing at the stadium during the event.

However, all seems clear considering that someone, somewhere needed to start the process, and Turku did it in style.

Even more satisfying was the fact that Finland President Sauli Vainamo Niinisto was in the stands to witness the live action.

The one thing worth commenting about the participation is that the organisers concentrated on a few Europeans countries apart from two South Africans who train in Spain.

This was important considering the complication brought to international travel in the wake of the coronavirus.

I think it's the way to go and we should equally focus on Africa with a few runners being incorporated outside the continent.

Competition-wise, it was good to see a few athletes posting meet records and a few personal bests.

Germany's Johannes Vetter was no doubt the highlight of the meeting, producing his best throw for more than two years to win the javelin.

In what was perhaps the highest quality outdoor meeting of the year so far and certainly one of the best attended, Vetter's 91.49 metres was one of six meeting records set on Tuesday in the Finnish city.

The other standout performance came from world champion Daniel Stahl, who added almost three metres to the meeting record in the discus.

One day after throwing a world-leading 71.37m in Sollentuna, Stahl was close to the 70-metre line once again in Turku.

In a competitive 100m hurdles final, European indoor champion Nadine Visser emerged victorious in 12.68, her fastest time outside of the World Championships last year.

I can't wait to see similar scenarios in Nairobi on October 3.

Korir is the chairman of Athletics Kenya's Nairobi branch and meet director of the Continental Tour's Kip Keino Classic.