Kenya: 'Eliud and the Gang' Bring Life to Kakamega Golf Club

The Kakamega Sports Club, which has had little activity since March because of the Covid-19, comes alive this weekend with a special tournament sponsored by Club Chairman Eliud Siganga and the "Gang", made up of Siganga's Rugby friends.

The tournament comes after a Monthly Mug event held on August 8 which was apparently the first official tournament at the club since March.

"Everything has been very quiet here because of the Covid-19, it has not been easy to even get sponsors, but as golfers we have to also keep ourselves busy. Golf is a good way of keeping our bodies fit as we tackle the Covid-19 pandemic," said Siganga, a Mean Machine and international lock who is also the chairman of the Western Bulls and Kakamega branch manager of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Some of Siganga's Rugby friends forming the "Gang" include George Mbaye, Newton Ongalo, Rajinder Pape Sembi, Salim Amusala and Kissinger Enane.

"I'm so grateful to all these friends as through them we have been able to put together this Saturday's tournament and it is our hope that, soon or later we will be able to convince corporate to support our club with sponsorship which we need badly."

Kakamega had been scheduled to stage its first Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event, the Goldfields Trophy on February 29 which was, however, postponed to a later date.

With the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, it is not so clear if some of the KAGC events will be held this year. At least a field of 66 players were drawn for the event though post entries are still allowed up to 11.30am.

During the Mug last weekend, James Mundia, a handicap 11 golfer posted gross 85 for nett 74 despite picking up a number of double bogeys particularly at the back nine, to win by a shot from Gregory Ombito.

At Ruiru Sports Club, the new management committee elected early this year led by former captain Peter Mwaura will be hosting the "New Committee" tournament with over 200 players listed to player from as early as 6am.

The field includes some of the club's leading amateurs like Frank Munyua, and Chris Andrea, who will be challenging some of the high and middle bracket handicap golfers like Mathew Nduma Nderi, Erastus Thoronjo, George Mwaura and Johnson Waweru who featured in the prize list of last weekend's G4B group tournament where Nderi beat Thoronjo on countback with an excellent score of 42 points.

At VetLab Sports Club, it will be the turn of the Stableford competition being sponsored by the Captain's kitty where over 100 players were drawn to battle it out for the various prizes being offered.

Last weekend, on-form David Evans posted three over par 75 for nett 69 to claim the August Mug by a shot from Tom Chirchir with youngster Steve Orinda finishing third, while 13-year-old Channelle Wangari led the ladies.

This being a stableford scoring event, the single figure handicap golfers like Evans and Orinda will have to put together a list of birdies for them to beat the middle and high handicap golfers.