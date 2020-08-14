Africa: Bouchra Hajij Appointed Member of Anoca Parity Committee

Rabat — The executive board of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) appointed Moroccan Bouchra Hajij as a member of the body's parity committee.

In a statement, the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation said on Thursday that it had received an official letter from the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, announcing the appointment of Hajij as a member of this Olympic sports body of the African continent.

The letter also lauded the experience and skills Hajij has shown for the development of sport in general and the promotion of women in the sports field in particular.

Hajij, president of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation, was recently re-elected to the International Olympic Committee as a member of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Committee.