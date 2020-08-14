Africa: Bouchra Hajij Appointed Member of Anoca Parity Committee

13 August 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The executive board of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) appointed Moroccan Bouchra Hajij as a member of the body's parity committee.

In a statement, the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation said on Thursday that it had received an official letter from the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, announcing the appointment of Hajij as a member of this Olympic sports body of the African continent.

The letter also lauded the experience and skills Hajij has shown for the development of sport in general and the promotion of women in the sports field in particular.

Hajij, president of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation, was recently re-elected to the International Olympic Committee as a member of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Committee.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.