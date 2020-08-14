Ghana: Man in Trouble for Attempting to Steal 'Okada'

13 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 29-year-old man who allegedly attempted to rob an 'okada' rider at Ridge, in Accra, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Awowin Akonvu, is in police custody assisting in investigations, whilst two other accomplices who are on the run, have been declared wanted by the police.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on August 8, 2020, Akonvu hired the services of the victim (name withheld) at COCOBOD area in Accra Central, and requested to be taken to a location near a hotel to meet his brother Awuku Collins and a friend.

The PRO said upon reaching a section of the road leading to Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in Accra, Akonvu suddenly pulled out a knife on the victim and ordered him to stop the motorcycle.

DSP Tenge said the two other accomplices joined Akonvu who forcibly snatched the victim's motorcycle and attempted to speed off.

"However, luck eluded them when the victim managed to stop the engine of motorcycle by pressing a remote," she said.

The PRO said a policeman on duty nearby, rushed to the scene, and arrested Akonvu, but the two escaped.

DSP Tenge said the suspect would be arraigned soon.

