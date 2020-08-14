Somalia: One Killed in Landmine Blast in Mogadishu

At least one person has died and another one seriously wounded after a roadside landmine went off in Mogadishu's Waberi district on Wednesday night.

The bomb exploded near 21st October school the road is used frequently by government and security vehicles.

"We heard the explosion immediately after a Hilux surf was trying to pass the road," Said Shine Mohamed a resident.

No group has claimed responsibility but Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab who are fighting to overthrow the central government since 2008 have claimed responsibility for similar attacks over the years in Somalia.

This attack comes barely less than two days after an inmate grabbed a gun from a warder and killed him on the spot. 15 inmates were and four warders were killed during the confrontation.

Somalia has been trying to re-establish the rule of law in the past decade but still suffers from frequent attacks by al Shabaab militants.