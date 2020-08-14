Gambia Records 10 New Covid-19 Deaths Bringing the Total Number of Deaths to 43

The Gambia has yesterday recorded ten (10) new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to forty-three (43).

Seven (7) out of the ten (10) new deaths are males, nine (9) are aged 45 years and above.

On the same day, the country recorded seventy-nine (79) new cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to one thousand five hundred and fifty-six (1,556).

Over seventy per cent (70%) of the newly confirmed cases are residents of Western Health Region 1.

The Gambia currently has three hundred and fifty-five (354) people in quarantine, one thousand two hundred and forty-six (1,246) active cases, forty-three (43) deaths and one hundred and seventy-two (172) probable cases

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and eighty four (184) new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL).

Of these, he said seven (7) new tests returned in determinant and seventy-nine (79) new tests were positive for COVID-19.

"Twenty (20) new discharges effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to two hundred and sixty-seven (267)," he said.

Njai said twenty-three (23) persons were newly taken into quarantine and ten (10) new discharges were made.