Zimbabwe: Six Up for Killing Suspected Cattle Rustler

Six men were Thursday arraigned before a Chinhoyi magistrate facing charges of fatally assaulting a fellow villager, whom they suspected of stock theft.

The accused persons are; Richard Makatani (32) of Plot 9 Mede farm, Andrew Munodawafa (36) of Rayton farm, Zachari Chikovori (26) of Mede farm, Tapfumanei Mapani (18) of Mede farm, Kudzanai Bako (36) of Mizpah farm and Saul Tirivangani (36) of Mede farm.

The six appeared before magistrate Felix Mawadze facing murder charges.

The accused were remanded in custody to August 27 and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Appearing for the State, Eugene Moyo told the court that the six suspected that the now deceased, Andrew Tokiyo (age not given) was a thief and had stolen several beasts in the Mapinga area, Mashonaland West province.

They teamed-up, armed themselves with logs and went to the now deceased's homestead before beating Tokiyo using logs, open hands, booted feet and clenched fists all over his body.

As a result of the heavy assault, Tokiyo died at a local hospital a few hours later leading to the arrest of the six men.