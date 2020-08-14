Sudan: Clampdown On Unregistered Vehicles in North Darfur

El Fasher — The Security Committee of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, announced this week a decision to ban all unregistered vehicles in the state. North Darfur's Governor Mohamed Arabi directed the competent authorities to list all unregistered vehicles, pending official registration.

According to the decision, unregistered vehicles will be allowed to move with temporary registration plates while their full registration is finalised. Known in the area as 'Boko Haram' vehicles, many of them are illegally imported from West Africa.

The governor stated that registration is not exempt from customs procedures, customs rationing, and permanent licensing in accordance with the laws in force.

Arabi said that one of the reasons for the ongoing fuel crisis in the state is the failure to assess the state's consumption needs as there is no proper inventory of the actual number of vehicles.

He said that these unregistered vehicles pose a serious security threat, and that Boko Haram vehicles have been linked to most of the recent criminal incidents in North Darfur.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, Kutum locality in North Darfur is witnessing lawlessness and security deterioration despite the visit by high-level federal delegation headed by Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir, and their pledges to establish security and the Rule of Law and implement the demands raised by local activists.

North Darfur Wali dismisses HAC commissioner

The new civilian governor of North Darfur, Mohamed Arabi, has dismissed Ibrahim Hamed, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in the state, within the framework of what he described as "the next phase of measures in the state".

The people living in Abu Shouk had called on the governor to dismiss Hamed, reportedly affiliated with the former regime of Al Bashir, during his visit to the camp on Sunday.

