Sudan: Central Darfur Resistance Committees Present Memo of Demands to Wali

Zalingei — The Coordination of the Resistance Committees in the neighbourhoods of Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, have handed a memorandum to the state governor (Wali) bearing 34 demands, including the handing over those wanted by the International Criminal Court, the dismissal of all officials affiliated with the former regime.

The memorandum also calls for the protection of the agricultural season, the return of stolen lands, the provision of clean drinking water, better health and education services, and the start of the promised employment project for graduates.

The committees demand that Khartoum replace the Humanitarian Aid Commissioners, the members of the Peace and Voluntary Return commissions, Directors of Microfinance Institutions, and members of the Employment Selection committees.

The Governor of Central Darfur, Adeeb Abdelrahman, who met with leading members of the Resistance Committees Coordination yesterday, declared his commitment to fulfilling their demands and requested them to present initiatives for social peace building.

Civilian governors

The newly-appointed civilian Walis (governors) of Sudan's 18 states have begun to assume office, according to the directives of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, following a ceremony at which the new governors were took the Oath of Office at the Republican Palace in Khartoum last week.

