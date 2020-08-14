Somalia: Government Confirms Dhusamareb Conference to Happen As Scheduled

Amid concerns over the cancellation of the Dhusamareb conference, the Federal Government of Somalia has confirmed that the conference will take place on the 15th August as scheduled.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Somali Salah Ahmed Jama, the acting Minister of Constitution of the Federal Government of Somalia said they are preparing for the Dhusamareb conference to discuss the model of the upcoming election.

"The meeting will take place as scheduled in Dhusamareb on the 15th of this month," Said Salah.

"We are working to bring together different perspectives, to bring together the existing political and constitutional debates, and to find a common electoral process," he added.

Last month the leaders of the federal government and the federal member's state gathered in Dhusamareb and agreed to hold a timely election.

The regional state leaders and the federal government also agreed to strengthen relations and boost the fight against terrorism and economic development.