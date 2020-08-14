Malawi: Court Awards Former Macra Director General K500 Million Compensation

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Taxpayers will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to compensate a former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) a whopping K500 million for unlawful dismissal.

Industrial Court documents show that Charles Nsaliwa has been compensated K42,060,000.00 for what the court said immediate loss.

Nsaliwa has also got K514,118,649.35 for future loss.

He also got K13,774,169.00 as severance allowance bringing the total compensation in monetary terms to K569,952,818.32

This huge financial burden on the taxpayer comes at a time the same taxpayer has been forced to pay Tonse alliance lawyers in the presidential election case a staggering K7 billion.

