Malawi: Police Arrest 145 People in Chikwawa for Not Wearing Masks

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Service in Chikwawa on Friday arrested over 145 people for not wearing face masks as a strict preventive measure. Deputy national police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said close of business on Friday, 118 people had paid the 10,000 penalty.

The development comes few days after government effected new Covid 19 measures which include the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places.

However, the police have come under intense criticism that other law enfircers are enforcing the law when they themselves are not putting on the face masks thereby breaking the same very law they are enforcing.

Nyaude has since warned such police officers risk facing the same penalty just like anyone else.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.