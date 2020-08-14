Malawi: Tonse Lawyers Get More Tax Payer Funded Legal Fees, Again As MEC Lawyers Pocket K5bn

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Tonse alliance lawyers will be smiling to the bank again with a tax payer K300 million as legal fees for representing President Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima in the landmark presidential election case in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This comes barely days after High Court registrar Agnes Patemba awarded the lawyers a staggering K7 billion for representing Chakwera and Chilima in the case in the Constitutional Court.

Senior deputy registrar of the High Court Justus Kishindo has awarded Chakwera's legal team over K210 million and Saulos Chilima's legal team over K113 million as costs incurred during the presidential election case in the Supreme Court.

Kishindo made the assessment on August 13 2020.

The new legal fees comes at a time when the public, in both social media platforms and traditional media are describing the legal fees as outrageous.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times has established that Malawi Electoral Commission has paid its lawyers who represented the pollster in the case a whopping K5 million.

MEC officials are refusing to comment the justification of such a staggering figure.

We are yet to establish how much former president Peter Mutharika has paid his legal team in the case.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.