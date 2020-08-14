Africa: COCAN 2021 - Cameroon Hastens Preparations

The third ordinary session of the Local Organising Committee COCAN 2021 took place in Yaounde yesterday August 12, 2020.

In less than five months Cameroon will host the 2021 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN). The competition which was initially planned for April 2020 was postponed to January 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will take place in Yaounde, Douala and Limbe-Buea. It is in this light that the third ordinary session of the Local Organising Committee of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) called "COCAN 2021" took place in Yaounde yesterday August 12, 2020. The meeting was presided over by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education who doubles as the president of COCAN 2021.

Speaking at the opening, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said the meeting was important because it enabled members to consolidate their strategies in order to lift high the flame which had been lighted since 2019. He called on members to show proof of tenacity and creativity as well as proof of realism in the implementation of the different action plans. He used the occasion to congratulate presidents of the different sites for their dynamic collaboration notably in line with the follow up of sports infrastructure that the Head of State wants to offer to the youths of Cameroon and the coordination of prepara- tory activities for the CHAN in their respective regions. The purpose of the meeting was to enable COCAN members to speed up preparations for the tournament which will take place in January 2021. The presidents of the different venues took turns to present the state of preparedness of their venues. The members also listened to a presentation by the President of FECAFOOT on the restart of the League One and Two championships in view of having the best preparation ahead of the CHAN. The technical staff of the Intermediate Lions also presented the state of preparedness of the team. The meeting brought together Governors of the Centre, Littoral and South West regions who are presidents for the venues chosen for the CHAN. Also present at the meeting was the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Seïdou Mbombo Njoya, tournament manager Michel Disake Mbarga, president of the different technical committees in charge of the organisation of the competition and mayors of the cities to host the tournament .