Cameroon: Enterprise Upgrading Office - More Conventions Signed

Some eighteen companies from all over Cameroon have signed a partnership agreement with the Enterprises Upgrading Office known by its French acronym BMN. The convention that was signed on Thursday August 6, 2020 will go a long way to ensure that the different companies concerned are upgraded to meet up with the competitive business climate and to be more productive. The Enterprises Upgrading Office-BMN was created in 2011 under the technical supervision of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development-MINEPAT. It has as mission the implementation of government policy in support of upgrading and restructuring of industrial enterprises in Cameroon. Against this backdrop, the Director of the National Upgrading Office, Chantal Elombat Mbedey, explained that her office has been elaborating and upgrading the plans of companies that ask for their services. She said the signing of the convention will pave the way for the different partners to understand and respect their terms of the contract. She said they have received more than 500 companies for upgrading and after studies and due consideration 18 were so far qualified for convention. She further elucidated that they will enter into partnership with more companies in the days ahead. The convention signing ceremony was also an opportunity for Chantal Elombat Mbedey to hand the "Best Practice Guide" to agro industrial companies. She said the guide will assist the companies to carry out their production in respect of the norms, and keep away from the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the companies who signed the convention is George and Jerry Co.LTD Buea, who's General Manager Tabot George Eko, explained that it was a good booster for a young company like his as it will enable his company to be armed for the competitive business world. "It will enable us have our ISSO certificate that is needed for our upgrading, he said."