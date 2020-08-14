Namibia: Covid-19 Death Toll Mounts to 27

14 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

The country's Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, with health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announcing that five more people have succumbed to the deadly virus. This brings the country's death toll to 27.

Two deaths were reported at both Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, while Windhoek registered one.

Shangula also announced 138 new positive cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 3 544 and 2 669 active cases. The recoveries are 848.

The majority of the cases were reported at Windhoek where 64 tested positive, 44 in Walvis Bay, 15 in Swakopmund, while Oshakati and Keetmanshoop registered three cases each.

Usakos, Mariental, Rehoboth, Onandjokwe, Okakarara, Okahandja, Oshikuku, Otjiwarongo and Okongo all reported one case.

"I would like to urge Namibians to comply with Covid-19 regulations and resist the temptation to run away from restricted areas because it will be contrary to efforts to mitigate the pandemic," said the minister. Government this week imposed a 16-day night curfew in Windhoek, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Walvis Bay, Arandis and Swakopmund, while the rest of the country also reverted to stage 3 of the Covid-19 state of emergency. Public gatherings have been reduced to 10 people.

