Zimbabwe: Tino Kadewere to Attend Brother Prince Burial in Harare

Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere is expected to attend the burial of his brother, Prince who passed away Wednesday after being given permission to travel to Harare by his French side Olympique Lyon.

Prince (40) died at a medical facility in Harare Wednesday morning a few days after complaining of chest pains.

And according to reports from France, his young brother Tino has been given the green light to attend the funeral and burial as he is not eligible to feature in Lyon's next match on Saturday.

"Tino Kadewere, the Lyon striker, will leave town after learning of the death of a family member. Not qualified for the Champions League and therefore unavailable for the quarter-final against Manchester City on Saturday, the former Le Havre (24 years old) will return this Wednesday evening to Zimbabwe, in Harare," reported French publication L' Equipe.

The rest of the Lyon squad is in Portugal for their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City Saturday.

Kadewere did not travel with the Olympic Lyon squad after completing his move to the club when the registration deadline for the premier club competition had already passed.

His attendance for the burial will be a befitting farewell tribute for his brother who provided the benchmark which inspired him to become a better player.

Affectionately known as "Pipi", Prince was the first of the Kadewere siblings to feature in the local topflight for the now defunct Monomotapa before his career was cut short due to injury.

The Highfield-born Prince had turned to coaching, first taking the Northern Region Division One league by storm three years ago after leading Beta X1 to a third place finish in their maiden year in the second tier league.

At the time of his death, Kadewere was the head coach of the recently revived Highfield Youth Academy, which is being bankrolled by his young brother Tino and his France-based agent Jihed Taniche.

The academy which was set to compete in Division Two this year was established by their late father, Onias Kadewere in 2002 - but closed its doors back in 2017 due to economic challenges.

Prince's demise comes as another huge blow for Tino after the family lost their father, and inspirational figure, Onias Kadewere, five years ago.

Prince leaves behind a wife and four children.