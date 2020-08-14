Malawi: Police Arrest Chisoni Students Loan Board CEO

14 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested Higher Education Students Loans Board executive director Chris Chisoni, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

But he did not give details of Chisoni's arrest on Thursday.

However, information indicate that he gave out an K18 million contract to his wife's firm EE & A Enterprises of Lilongwe for printing diaries and supply stationary to the board.

This was the time when the students loans board was experiencing cash-flow problems and had to cut the list of students seeking loans in public universities.

Before joining the board, Chisoni was a vocal critic of the government when he was the coordinator of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

