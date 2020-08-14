Zimbabwe: Pipi Burial On Tomorrow

FORMER Zimbabwe youth international and coach, Prince "Pipi" Kadewere, who died in Harare this week, will be buried at his rural home in Zvimba tomorrow.

He was the elder brother of Warriors star, Tino.

There were reports yesterday Tino would be flying home for his brother's funeral but, given he will have to go into quarantine on arrival, his trip could not be confirmed.

"Burial has been set for Saturday (tomorrow) at the family rural home in Zvimba," his uncle, Solomon Kaseke, said.

"The programme is still to be finalised but there is likely to be a church service, and then body viewing, around 1pm.

"Mourners will then head to Zvimba afterwards for the burial.

"So far, I have no information about Tino's arrival but, naturally, it would have been good for him to come and pay his last respects to his brother. It's sad."

Condolence messages continued to pour in yesterday from the football community.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said the country had lost a talented young coach.

"ZIFA are saddened by the passing on of former player and coach Prince Kadewere.

"The beautiful game has lost a young ,energetic and intelligent coach who will be very difficult to replace.

"May the Kadewere family be comforted. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace."

Unlike Tino, who has made it into Europe, Tino's playing career was brought to a premature end by injury.

Veteran journalist and football commentator, Charles "CNN" Mabika, said it was another sad chapter for domestic football.

"It's so sad and shocking, the passing away of a brilliant and young coach, Prince 'Pipi' Kadewere.

"We have lost a jovial and industrious young coach who once said to me, 'CNN, just wait, one day I will coach the Warriors'.

"My heart is so heavy right now."