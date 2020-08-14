Liberia's Ambassador to the U.S. Tests Positive for Covid-19

Washington D.C. — Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, Canada and Mexico His Excellency George S.W. Patten, Sr. has tested positive to COVID-19.

In a dispatch signed by the Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs, Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr., Ambassador Patten was taken to hospital on August 12 at about 9pm Eastern time. The Ambassador is currently undergoing medical treatment in Washington D.C, the United States of America.

Speaking from his hospital bed late Wednesday night, Ambassador Patten cautioned Liberians in the USA, Canada and Mexico to consistently adhere to health protocols established by health authorities. He noted that the virus is real and does not discriminate.

Meanwhile, the Embassy wishes to assure the public that it has implemented strict COVID-19 prevention protocols since the commencement of the pandemic as a means to maximize the safety of its staff and visitors.

The Embassy offices are regularly sanitized and wiped down while all Diplomats and most staffers have been working from home with a few from the Consulate section routinely rotated at the offices to meet the needs of the public.

The Embassy remains open for business and cautions everyone visiting to observe social distancing and all health protocols.