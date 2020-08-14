Zimbabwe: Mhofu Covid-19 Walk Finally Gets Underway

14 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

LEGENDARY coach, Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa, is hoping his pitch walk, to raise funds for frontline health workers, will inspire others to play their part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high-profile pitch walk will finally take place this morning at Raylton Sports Club.

Following numerous postponements, the pitch walk finally got the green light from the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, as well as the Sports Commission.

Chidzambwa has been walking with a limp since he sustained a career-ending leg fracture, playing for his beloved Dynamos, in a league match against Rio Tinto in Kadoma in 1983.

He was inspired by a British World War II veteran, Tom Moore, who raised more than US$30 million by walking laps in his garden, aided by a walking frame.

Moore completed his mission of walking 100 lengths of his 25-metre back garden, ahead of his 100th birthday on April 30, to raise money for the country's National Health Service.

Moore received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for leading the fundraising efforts.

Yesterday, Chidzambwa said he will walk a 5km stretch, with each lap covering a distance of 100m, from one goalpost to the other end.

Before he gets down to business, DeMbare legends, David Mandigora and George Shaya, will curtain raise for the main event.

Mandigora walks with the assistance of crutches, while Shaya will be on his wheelchair.

"I will walk the pitch 50 times but l will be resting in between since l cannot do it at one go," said Chidzambwa.

"We hope people will support the worthy cause and donate so that we will be able to buy protective clothing."

The organisers for Chidzambwa pitch walk, who are also running a GoFundMe campaign, are working to have a similar project for the former Warriors gaffer in Bulawayo.

That walk will feature other football legends such as Gibson Homela.

The events co-ordinator, Martin Changachirere, said they were engaging the corporate world, and the football constituency, to support the cause.

"The postponements affected us a bit and, at the moment, we don't have much in our coffers," he said.

"But, now that the fundraising is back on track, we are pushing so that by the time we have a second leg in Bulawayo, many people will come on board and partner us.

"The corporates lost track due to postponements but we now appealing for funds from people to come and support the former Warriors coach in his bid to raise funds.

"Mhofu has done a lot for Zimbabwean football so we are saying let's do this for him and help him raise funds for charity."

The programme will be covered live on social medial platforms with veteran broadcaster, Charles Mabika and Star FM sportscaster David Sengu, directing the proceedings.

Read the original article on The Herald.

