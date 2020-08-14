Zimbabwe: Zemura Targets First Team

WARRIORS defender, Jordan Zemura, has set his sights on breaking into English Championship side Bournemouth's first team this coming season.

The Cherries were relegated from the top-flight on the last day of the season.

The 20-year-old had a dream season with the team's Under-21 side before Covid-19 forced a premature end to their campaign.

The former Charlton Athletic man has since been rewarded with a one-year contract extension. His coach, Shaun Cooper, said the 15 players, including Zemura, who were given another year, can break into the first team anytime.

"We wouldn't have taken any of them if we didn't feel they had the opportunity to progress," he told the club's website.

"But, of course, everybody's development moves at a different speed.

"Some might be knocking on the door two, or three years down the line and, for others, it might be sooner.

"We definitely think all of them have the ability, and potential, to put themselves up for consideration.

"First and foremost, our priority is to try to prepare players for this club and get them to suit the manager's requirements."

Senior team manager, Eddie Howe, has since been replaced by Jason Tindall who will be preparing the team for life in the Championship.

With several big name players set to leave, this could be Zemura's big chance to break into the first team.

Defender Nathan Ake has since signed for Manchester City for 41 million pounds while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could rejoin Shefield United.

Callum Wilson and Joshua King are both out of contract and their future could be somewhere. Zemura was included in the provisional Warriors squad that played Botswana and Zambia in the AFCON qualifiers last year but his passport had expired.