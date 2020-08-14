Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Is Still Trying to Get Bail

14 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fazila Mahomed

Chin'ono is not being allowed food from outside and has been surviving on water and biscuits. His lawyers are not allowed private meetings with him.

A fresh bid for bail by journalist Hopewell Chin'ono took place on Thursday 13 August before magistrate Ngoni Nduna following an in-camera application by the State. The application by the State seeking to bar members of the public and the media alleged that Chin'ono's testimony may jeopardise prison security.

The bail application follows previous attempts on 24 July, 7 and 12 of August.

The award-winning journalist was arrested at his home on 20 July, the same day as opposition leader and convener of the planned #31 July nationwide protests against corruption, Jacob Ngarivhume. Both men are both being charged with "incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence".

Ngarivhume and Chin'ono have individually been denied bail after 17 days in detention and their hearings have been set for Monday 24 August and Friday 14 August respectively.

Changed circumstances for Chin'ono's bail

Following the denial of his appeal for bail by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi on 6 August,...

