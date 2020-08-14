Sudan: Joint SC and Cabinet Meeting Endorsed Laws

Khartoum — The Joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet approved, Thursday, a number of laws and Sudan joining to several international protocols and agreements.

The meeting approved the draft bill of the Office of Islamic Endowments, the law on the headquarters agreement between the Government of Sudan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the law ratifying Sudan's accession to the forced labor protocol, and the law ratifying Sudan's accession to the International Labor Convention No. 144 regarding the tripartite consultations for the year 2020.

The meeting adjourned the approval of some draft laws for further consultations and amendments.